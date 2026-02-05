When will the shoot of Varanasi Conclude?

SS Rajamouli has confidently announced that his upcoming film Varanasi is all set for April 7th, 2027 release in theatres across the globe. Rajamouli who is a perfectionist at work will not compromise on the quality of his films. With the delays in post-production, most of his biggies have missed the deadlines and they got postponed. But for Varanasi, Rajamouli is making sure that there would be no delays and Varanasi should release as per the plan on April 7th next year.

He is in plans to complete the entire filming of Varanasi before September and spend ample time on the post-production work. He also wants to avoid last minute rush and complete the post-production work by February 2027. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are completely focused on Varanasi and they will not take up any new projects for now. Rajamouli has informed them that he would complete the filming by September without fail.