Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Record Quotes for Peddi Theatrical Rights

Published on February 5, 2026 by sankar

Record Quotes for Peddi Theatrical Rights

Ram Charan’s Peddi has generated the much needed hype and the buzz with the first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’. The makers have announced that the film will release on April 30th covering the May Day weekend. The film is expected to open on a super strong note and the expectations are big. The makers are now closing the theatrical deals. Venkata Satish Kilaru who has been associated with Mythri Movie Makers from the past few years is turning producer with Peddi.

There are 3-4 options from all the districts and the quotes for the film are quite high. The makers are in plans to go with the distributors of Mythri and release the film in a grand manner. Mythri Movie Distributors will release the film in the Nizam region and the other distributors of the film will be finalized this month. Some of the distributors are quoting big prices for the producer and this reveals about the buzz Peddi generated.

Directed by Buchi Babu, Peddi is a rustic sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.

Next AP's first co-working space & digital library in Kuppam – APTS Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna Previous Chandrababu Naidu Orders Committee to Reexamine SIT Report on Tirumala Ghee Controversy
