Record Quotes for Peddi Theatrical Rights

Ram Charan’s Peddi has generated the much needed hype and the buzz with the first single ‘Chikiri Chikiri’. The makers have announced that the film will release on April 30th covering the May Day weekend. The film is expected to open on a super strong note and the expectations are big. The makers are now closing the theatrical deals. Venkata Satish Kilaru who has been associated with Mythri Movie Makers from the past few years is turning producer with Peddi.

There are 3-4 options from all the districts and the quotes for the film are quite high. The makers are in plans to go with the distributors of Mythri and release the film in a grand manner. Mythri Movie Distributors will release the film in the Nizam region and the other distributors of the film will be finalized this month. Some of the distributors are quoting big prices for the producer and this reveals about the buzz Peddi generated.

Directed by Buchi Babu, Peddi is a rustic sports drama and Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady. Vriddhi Cinemas, Sukumar Writings and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.