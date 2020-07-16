AR Rahman may team up for Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam

Top production house UV Creations is extra cautious about their upcoming big-budget film Radhe Shyam. The makers are completely focused on the film and they are not in a mood to repeat the mistakes that took place for Saaho, especially for the music. Saaho had multiple music composers and the music appealed to Bollywood audience. To get a universal touch for the music and to cater to wider sections of audience, UV Creations are considering several names.

Top music composer AR Rahman is considered as he knows the pulse of Indian music. Rahman’s name also brings a pan Indian touch for Radhe Shyam. But on the flip side, it has been a while since Rahman tasted success. UV Creations is thinking twice before taking a call about the music composer. Along with AR Rahman, several other names are considered. The music work of Radhe Shyam starts this month. The film is aimed for April 2021 release and Radha Krishna Kumar is the director. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady.