Tamannaah’s surprise in Megastar’s Acharya?

Megastar Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva are teaming up for a social drama that is titled Acharya. The shoot of the film is expected to resume soon and Kajal Agarwal is the leading lady. Chiranjeevi already shot for a special song in the movie with Regina Cassandra in a set. Ram Charan has a crucial role in the film and the heroine beside Charan is currently being finalized.

As per the latest news, Milky beauty Tamannaah will surprise the audience in a special cameo in Acharya. Tamannaah’s role comes at a crucial time in the movie and holds prominence though it is limited. There are also talks that Tamannaah will also surprise in a song in the movie along with the crucial episode. In total, Acharya will have four heroines. A special village set is erected in Kokapet in which the major portion of the film will be shot. Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are the producers of Acharya.

