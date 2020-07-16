Pic Talk: Katrina Kaif sizzles in Black

Bollywood beauty Katrina Kaif is celebrating her birthday and all the industry celebrities and fans took social media platforms to wish her on her birthday. Katrina Kaif posed for Filmfare several times in the past and a past click of Katrina in a black sleeveless skintight skirt is now going viral. Katrina Kaif looked sexy and sizzled in black in the click. She is eagerly waiting for the release of Akshay Kumar’s action thriller Sooryavanshi which will have a digital release soon.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.