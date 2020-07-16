Netflix announces 17 Indian Shows and films

With the coronavirus outbreak, digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix have been releasing web series and movies on a weekly basis. Netflix acquired the digital rights of several films recently and announced the release of 17 projects in the coming weeks. Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena would be the first release and the film is hitting the screens on August 15th. Here is the list of 17 films and web series that will release through Netflix:
Gunjan Saxena
Torbaaz
Dolly Kitty Aur
Raat Akeli Hai
Ludo
Class of 83
Ginny Weds Sunny
A Suitable Boy
Mismatched
AK Vs AK
Serious Men
Tribhanga
Kaali Khuhi
Bombay Rose
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag
Bombay Begums
Masaba Masaba