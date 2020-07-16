Netflix announces 17 Indian Shows and films

With the coronavirus outbreak, digital giants like Amazon Prime and Netflix have been releasing web series and movies on a weekly basis. Netflix acquired the digital rights of several films recently and announced the release of 17 projects in the coming weeks. Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena would be the first release and the film is hitting the screens on August 15th. Here is the list of 17 films and web series that will release through Netflix:

Gunjan Saxena

Torbaaz

Dolly Kitty Aur

Raat Akeli Hai

Ludo

Class of 83

Ginny Weds Sunny

A Suitable Boy

Mismatched

AK Vs AK

Serious Men

Tribhanga

Kaali Khuhi

Bombay Rose

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Bombay Begums

Masaba Masaba