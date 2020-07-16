KTR talks about 30,000 new IT jobs: What about AP?

Thanks to the presence of Microsoft, Google, etc, Hyderabad already became a favourite IT destination. Bill Clinton, Bill Gates and world leaders visited the Telangana Capital. Gachibowli area in the western side of Hyderabad turned into one of the world’s largest IT hubs. Now, Minister KT Rama Rao is talking about their government’s plans to develop another IT hub in the eastern side.

The TRS government has already sanctioned lands for some software companies in Uppal area. The idea is to create over 30,000 jobs for software professionals. KTR has appealed to the industries which emit pollution to vacate Uppal and relocate to outside of the Outer Ring Road. He is talking about plans to develop IT and allied companies in an intensive way in the immediate peripheral areas of the city. Towards achieving this goal, KTR has also handed over land conversion documents to some companies already.

When the neighbouring State is going forward and looking ahead with such bold and ambitious plans, the AP government is under tremendous pressure to create similar job opportunities for local youth. CM Jagan Reddy is talking about 4 lakh jobs for volunteers and village secretariat staff. But, the bigger questions are arising on what steps are being taken to promote big IT companies. As on today, Telangana state as a whole is heavily dependent on the massive revenue from IT exports from Hyderabad software companies there. Analysts say unless such efforts are made to attract big companies, AP will lose more in industrial development and job creation jus as the state is already suffering due to lack of clarity on Capital city even seven years after bifurcation.