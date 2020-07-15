Pic Talk: Ileana poses in a Bikini

Goan girl Ileana D’Cruz turned bulky and was away from films for some time. After her breakup with her rumored boyfriend Andrew Kneebone, the actress shifted her focus back to work. Ileana was quick, returned back to shape and is signing films. The actress is quite active on Instagram and is sharing regular updates about her workouts. Ileana posed in a bikini and she looked sultry, sexy and lean enough in the pictures. It is clear that Ileana is fit enough and got a perfect bikini body. There are speculations that Ileana is making her Tollywood comeback with Nag’s upcoming movie directed by Praveen Sattaru.

