Aranya Teaser: Rana roars in this wildlife drama

Rana Daggubati, the hunk of Indian cinema is returning back to thrill the audience across the country with one more innovative attempt. The film is titled Haathi Mere Saathi / Aranya / Kaadan. The teaser of Telugu version is out today and Rana looks menacing and roars loud with his performance in the teaser. He plays Aranya in the film who supports the wildlife in the forest. The teaser reveals that the major theme is Aranya’s fight for the conservation of the forests.

The film has been inspired by a real-life incident and it narrates the bonding between Aranya and an elephant. The visuals look spectacular and Rana dominates the show purely. On the whole, the teaser of Aranya looks promising and is shot across some thick forests. Rana kept enough amount of hard work for the film which is visible in the teaser. The VFX work of the film is the other highlight along with the score. Prana Studios who worked for Hollywood biggies like Thor and Life of Pi did the VFX work for Aranya.

The film will release on April 2nd in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. Eros International bankrolled this prestigious project. Vishnu Vishal, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Zoya Hussain will be seen in other crucial roles.