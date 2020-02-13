AP Assembly and Council prorogued to speed up 3 Capitals?

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is moving fast to speed up Capital shifting after CM meeting with PM Modi. Now, in a sensational decision, AP Assembly and Council we’re prorogued. Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan issued a notification today to this effect. Rumour is that the government will now issue two separate ordinances in place of the 3 Capitals Decentralisation Bill and the CRDA Cancellation Bill. The latest incident triggered speculation over Jagan’s move not to waste any more time on his plan for Capital shifting to Visakhapatnam.

The ordinances became necessary because of the deadlock over the Select Committee inquiries on the two controversial bills. The worst fears of the Amaravati agitators are coming true that CM Jagan would come through the back door to shift Capital as per his plans.

This has triggered doubts whether CM Jagan got support from the Central Government after his formal meeting with PM Modi yesterday. However, Jagan is meeting with Amit Shah tomorrow when more details will come out on the actual plans of the Centre regarding Amaravati.