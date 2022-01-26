Are AP ministers ‘dummies’ before Sajjala?

By designation wise, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy is only the advisor to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Sajjala is neither an elected representative like MLA or the minister in Jagan’s cabinet.

But it was clearly evident on Tuesday that even ministers who are elected representatives are inferior to Sajjala in the AP government.

Sajjala is one among the members of the committee constituted by the YSRCP government to discuss with employees unions on the ongoing row over PRC scales in which senior minister Botsa Satyanarayana along with ministers Buggana Rajendranath and Perni Nani are also members.

The government issued a GO constituting this committee in which the names of ministers are on the top and Sajjala’s name is in the bottom, as per protocol. But in reality, Sajjala is assuming the role of leader and ministers are behaving like his followers or superiors.

The committee on Tuesday addressed a press conference to brief media on PRC talks with unions.

As per protocol, ministers have to address the press conference but what happened was Sajjala addressed the press meet, and ministers Botsa and Perni Nani stand to his left and right and watched like mute spectators.

Officials and media personnel were surprised to see Sajjala leading the ministers openly before media which gave indications that he is more powerful than ministers and ministers are just ‘dummies’ in Jagan’s government.