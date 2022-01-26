TS minister lands in ‘tampering’ mess!

TRS leader and Telangana minister for tourism V.Srinivas Goud has landed in a controversy over tampering with his election affidavit.

He is accused of tampering with the election affidavit that he had filed with the Election Commission of India while submitting his nomination for Mahabubnagar Assembly constituency during 2018 December Assembly polls in Telangana.

Srinivas Goud is facing charges of uploading two election affidavits against the norms with contrasting details.

He is charged with filing his election affidavit with wrong details initially.

Later, he allegedly removed it from the Election Commission website and uploaded a revised affidavit after one-and-a-half months.

He is accused of colluding with local election staff, tampered his affidavit and uploaded the revised one.

The EC reportedly received a complaint in this regard in August last year and ordered an inquiry into the issue.

The inquiry reportedly found the allegations against Srinivas Goud were true and has decided to initiate action against him as per norms.

It remains to be seen what action would EC initiate against him. Will his election be declared invalid?

If his election is declared invalid, Telangana will witness one more bypoll soon.