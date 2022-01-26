Revanth stirs up hornet’s nest by eyeing Kodangal MLA seat!

TPCC chief and Malkajgiri MP A.Revanth Reddy stirred up a hornet’s nest again in Telangana Congress.

Revanth on Tuesday visited his home Assembly constituency Kodangal from where he was elected twice as MLA on TDP ticket in 2009 and 2014 elections.

Revanth quit TDP and joined Congress before 2018 Assembly polls and contested Kondangal seat on Congress ticket. Shockingly, Revanth lost to TRS in 2018.

Later, Revanth secured Congress Lok Sabha ticket from Malkajgiri constituency and surprised everyone by defeating TRS candidate Marri Rajashekar Reddy, the son-in-law of TRS minister Ch Malla Reddy, in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In unexpected developments, Revanth became TPCC chief in 2021.

In Congress, everything is decided by party high command. Whether one has to contest the Assembly poll or Lok Sabha polls, the party high command will take a decision.

But on Tuesday during his visit to Kodangal, Revanth announced on his own that he will contest from Kodangal Assembly seat again in 2023 Assembly polls.

This created a flutter in Congress circles and fuelled speculations over why Revanth made such a statement.

Congress leaders feel that Revanth made this statement to send a strong message across that he is in the race for Telangana CM’s post if Congress comes to power in 2023 and for that reason he has decided to contest Assembly polls in 2023.

It remains to be seen how Congress high command and Revanth critics in TPCC would respond to Revanth’s statement.