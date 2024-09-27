Are Revanth Reddy’s bulldozers going off the track?

The serial demolitions by Congress Government in the name of HYDRA and Musi River front development, are turning into a serious issue, raising public outcry. Fervent protests by house owners, who have been given notices for demolition and Opposition parties condemnation of Government’s moves have become the order of the day in Hyderabad, hinting at some serious trouble.

Initially when HYDRA demolished N Convention belonging to powerful movie star Akkineni Nagarjuna, there was a widespread support for Revanth Reddy from all quarters saying that he has the guts to take big boys. Environmental activists and people’s organisations welcomed Revanth Reddy’s courageous steps of removing encroachments to save lakes and water bodies. Even Opposition parties were cautious when commenting on HYDRA demolitions.

But the initial euphoria has soon died down, as HYDRA started demolishing houses of poor and middle class people. While no one says to leave someone who has encroached Government lands and lakes, just because they are poor and middle class, there is a lot of difference between demolishing a rich and powerful person’s encroachment and the home of middle class family, which they bought through their hard earned money.

Even leaders like Chevella MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Medak MP Raghunandan Rao, MLA Raja Singh who had earlier came out in support of CM Revanth Reddy over HYDRA, changed their tone, as HYDRA started targeting common man.

As if demolitions by HYDRA were not enough, Government has started terrorizing people in the name of house markings for Musi River front development.

“Officers are coming and marking homes for demolitions. This is terrorizing people who have been residing in these areas for generations. I am getting anxious calls from the people in my constituency. CM Revanth Reddy should ensure that people are not terrorized by demolition markings. Govt should first discuss with home owners and make arrangements for giving 2BHK homes if it wants to proceed. There are about 26,000 homes on Musi banks,” said Gosha Mahal MLA Raja Singh stressing on the scale of problem, urging CM to take proper precautions.

Main Opposition BRS, which was cautiously watching Revanth Reddy-led Congress Government’s actions till now also started flexing muscles. BRS working president KTR warned CM Revanth Reddy over demolitions, saying that BRS will stand by HYDRA and Musi Riverfront Development victims.

As officials started marking for demolition of houses, victims held a protest rally in Langerhouse on Friday. Protests were also witnessed in Chaitanyapuri and other areas. From praise to public outcry, CM Revanth Reddy’s bulldozers have surely gone off the track.

