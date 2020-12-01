‘Are you threatening me?: Assembly Speaker asks Naidu

Heated arguments took place between Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu in the Assembly on day two of the session today. The Speaker strongly objected to the TDP chief and his party MLAs repeatedly interrupting the House.

Tammineni took particular objection to the manner in which the Opposition Leader was shouting at him and pointing his finger at the Chair. The ruling YCP leaders had also demanded action against Naidu for trying to intimidate the Chair. Tammineni asked Naidu not to threaten him.

As the arguments went on amid TDP protests, the Speaker said that he was not afraid of Chandrababu Naidu. He would only conduct the business of the House as per the rules. All the while, Tammineni was speaking in mike while Chandrababu Naidu was shouting at the top of his voice from his seat.

The TDP chief and his party MLAs were protesting in the House that the Speaker was giving all the time to the ruling YCP members who were making objectionable remarks. Whereas, the Opposition Leader was not being given any time.