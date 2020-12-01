Jagan Govt goes to court against SEC’s panchayat polls

The State Election Commission of Andhra Pradesh has announced its statement for conducting the local body polls in February. SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has said that he had taken the opinion of all political parties. As a Constitutional institution, the SEC has got powers to take the decision independent of the AP Government.

But now, as expected, the Jagan Reddy Government has once started creating hurdles. Once again, the YCP regime knocked on the doors of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh. Panchayat Raj department has filed a petition in the court seeking stay on the local body polls announced by the SEC.

In its petition, the Government claimed that the SEC’s decision was in total violation of the Supreme Court’s orders for taking utmost care of the public health in this Coronavirus time. The AP Government was strongly committed to protecting the health of the people in the State.

The Chief Secretary initially said the Government machinery was not prepared to conduct the local polls. Now, the Government is saying that Coronavirus is the reason for seeking a stoppage of the polls.