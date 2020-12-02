Krish retains the original title for his next

Talented and sensible filmmaker Krish completed a small budget film during the coronavirus pandemic time when the actors and filmmakers restricted themselves to their homes. Krish roped in Vaishnav Tej and Rakul Preet Singh for a village-based entertainer and the entire film was shot in and around Vikarabad forests. Krish was extremely impressed with the novel titled Kondapolam which is written by S Venkata Ramireddy and adapted into a film.

Going with the news, Krish even retained the title of the novel and got it registered for the movie. The film is titled Kondapolam and is in the final stages of post-production. It is unclear if the film releases in theatres or heads for a digital release. Krish’s home production First Frame Entertainments are the producers. Krish will soon direct Pawan Kalyan in a periodic drama that will resume shoot next year.