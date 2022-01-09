Arjun Kapoor heaps praise on Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun’s recent offering Pushpa is winning the hearts of the audience and the film all has been doing exceptional business in North India despite tough situations. Several Bollywood celebrities heaped praises on Allu Arjun and lauded the film’s content. Bollywood young actor Arjun Kapoor watched the film and he appreciated Allu Arjun. He called Pushpa an Experience.

“Pushpa is not a film. It’s an experience, a Juggernaut of Attitude, Intensity and Coolness put together in one smooth poetic motion picture. Allu Arjun for me was always Arya all these years and as a fan to see him go from Arya to Pushpa was just amazing. Pushpa isn’t a Flower, it’s Fire. The fire of his eyes burning on the big screen” posted Arjun Kapoor.