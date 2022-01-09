Samantha talks about battling Depression

Samantha is one of the finest actresses and she signed a heap of films. Her item song in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa received top class response from the audience and her fans. Samantha has gone through a lot in her personal life in the recent months. Samantha attended as a special guest for a private event that took place on Saturday during which she spoke about mental stress and depression. “Everyone will come through a phase of depression and standing tall by fighting with them will make a successful future” told Samantha.

“I have faced several mental stress and challenges in life. I fought with them and came out of the stress. Several friends helped me during these tough times. There is no need to visit a doctor or a psychiatrist to battle mental stress or depression. The right Counsellor can handle the situation and induct confidence in them” told Samantha. The top actress is currently shooting for Yashoda and the film releases this year. She also completed the shoot of Shaakuntalam and this pan-Indian attempt releases soon.