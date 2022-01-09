Ramesh Babu’s Last Rites Held

The family of Ghattamanenis is shattered with the demise of Ramesh Babu, the elder son of Superstar Krishna. His mortal remains are brought to Padmalaya Studios today and Tollywood mourned his demise. Superstar Krishna’s family members, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Koratala Siva, Anil Sunkara, Vamshi Paidipally, Manchu Vishnu and others paid their last respects for Ramesh Babu in Padmalaya Studios.

His last rites are held today afternoon in Maha Prasthanam in Jubilee Hills. His son Jayakrishna performed the last rites. Only close relatives and some of the fans of the Superstar family attended the last rites. Mahesh Babu missed the last rites as he is infected with coronavirus. Mahesh’s wife Namrata was present in Padmalaya Studios. Ramesh Babu is survived by his wife, son and daughter.