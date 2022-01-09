Prabhas’ Project K Release Date Locked

Prabhas is the next pan-Indian star of the country. The top actor has a series of films lined up and his next film Radhe Shyam is expected to hit the screens in summer. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the shoot of Salaar is expected to complete shoot before summer. Prabhas signed Project K in the direction of Nag Ashwin and the film completed two schedules. The film is of a new genre and is planned on a massive budget.

The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt revealed that Project K will have its theatrical release in May 2023 if things go as per the plan. He said that the schedules are planned perfectly and the shooting portions are expected to be completed by the end of this year. He also said that he hired several floors to erect multiple sets for Project K. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in other important roles in this interesting film.