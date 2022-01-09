No fresh job notifications in AP until Jagan completes his 5-yr term!

YSRCP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy enhanced the retirement age of state government employees from 60 years to 62 years although there was no demand from any employees union to increase retirement age. This was a strategic move by Jagan to reduce the anger among state government employees on account of giving a lower salary hike of 23 per cent recently as part of implementing new PRC scales.

Jagan’s decision might have benefitted existing employees to some extent but it has dashed the hopes of lakhs of unemployed and government job seekers in Andhra Pradesh who are eagerly awaiting for job notifications for the past two years.

Jagan already failed to fulfill his election promise of releasing annual job calendar every year. Now Jagan caused more damage to unemployed in AP by increasing retirement age.

No fresh vacancies will arise in government departments in AP in the next two years as no employee will retire in the next two years. That means there is no scope to give fresh job notifications until Jagan completes his five-year term as CM in 2024.

Jagan is set to complete his three-years in office as CM in May this years. He is left with another two-year term. Had Jagan did not increase retirement age, it would have resulted in about 90,000 vacancies in next two years. Now there is no such chance.

Unemployed and students sailed with YSRCP in 2019 Assembly polls after Jagan promised annual job calendar every year and filling of vacancies every year by conducting recruitment exams. What will they do now with Jagan dashing their hopes for next two years.