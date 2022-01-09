“WhatsApp exit” shakes YSRCP govt!

Thousands of employees working in village secretariats and ward secretariats across Andhra Pradesh have quit from official WhatsApp groups enmasse giving a major jolt to YSRCP government.

The employees opted for this novel protest route to vent their ire at Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy for failing to fulfill his promise of according them ‘permanent employee’ status by confirming their probation period for the last two years.

Jagan promised to give them permanent employee status in two years which expired on October 2, 2021. But he failed to do so even in January 2022 now.

Jagan has now come up with a new promise that he will accord permanent employee status by June 30 this year. This triggered severe protests from employees.

They have decided to exit from AP government’s official WhatsApp groups which instruct them on their job chart and duties every day.

These WhatsApp groups are run by joint collectors in each district. The administration in village and ward secretariats came to a standstill with staff exiting from WhatsApp groups one after the other.

Officials are warning employees of removal from jobs if they exit from WhatsApp groups but it failed to stop employees from exiting groups.

Now YSRCP government is clueless on how to make staff join WhatsApp groups again and save village and ward secretariats from closure.