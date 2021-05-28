Army Clinic did not confirm Raju injuries: AP CID

The AP CID officers are making every effort possible to convince the people that they did not use ‘custodial torture’ against rebel MP Raghurama Raju. They have released a latest statement saying that the Army Hospital in Secunderabad did not say the MP suffered injuries in his legs. They further said that the Army Clinic’s report went along the same lines as that of the one given by the medical board of the Guntur General Hospital.

One critical issue that the CID officers are missing is the internal injuries and fracture on one toe that came out in the Army Clinic’s report. That has also suggested complete rest for the MP. Whereas, the GGH doctors said that the MP had no injuries at all and the red colour was because of the general edema. Based on the GGH report, the CID rushed the MP to the jail even though he was saying that he was not able to walk and that he needed immediate medical treatment.

Obviously, the latest CID statement came in the face of the Delhi AIIMS’ report which said that there was severe cell damage in the feet of Raghurama Raju. Such damage would not be possible in general edema conditions. Moreover, the Delhi AIIMS prescribed two weeks total rest and that the MP should not walk under any circumstances.

The Union Health Minister had also instructed the AIIMS Delhi Director to take special care of Raghurama Raju considering the serious circumstances involved in the process.