RRR Shoot: What’s completed and what is pending?

RRR happens to be the country’s most awaited film and it is in the final stages of the shoot. SS Rajamouli is carving out this periodic drama that has NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles. There are speculations that the climax portions of RRR are yet to be completed. Telugu360 exclusively came to know about the pending portions of the film’s shoot. The entire talkie part of RRR got completed including the massive climax action episode that was shot for two months in the nights.

Two songs of RRR are yet to be shot and they will be canned once the normalcy returns. The first song will be canned on NTR and Ram Charan which is one of the special attractions of the film. This song will be shot for a month. The other pending song is a romantic number that will be shot on Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt. A week’s patchwork of RRR too is left pending for now. Rajamouli is keen to complete the shooting portions at the earliest and announce the release date of RRR.

The makers closed almost all the deals and pocketed big amount even before the film’s release. DVV Entertainment are the producers of RRR. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the leading ladies.