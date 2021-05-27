Junior doctors call off strike in Telangana!

Junior doctors in Telangana on Thursday announced to withdraw their strike and decided to report back to their regular medical duties from 9pm on Thursday at all the government hospitals keeping in view the present corona pandemic situation in the state.

Junior doctors went on strike on Wednesday demanding incentives and pay hikes affecting Covid care services in all the government hospitals across Telangana.

“The decision to call off the protests was taken following assurances from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to address the grievances raised by the medicos and senior residents. Keeping patient’s health as our first priority and also our responsibility to serve them during the present pandemic crisis, we are calling off the strike and will report to duties from 9 pm on Thursday,” the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) members said.

“After detailed bilateral talks with the Health Secretary and DME, we express our gratitude to the Chief Minister for addressing stipend hike for interns, PGs and senior residents. We also thank him for allocating beds for doctors and their family members at NIMS Hospital,” the TJUDA said.

The junior doctors said that the senior health officials have given the verbal assurances to implement ex-gratia of Rs. 50 lakh to healthcare workers who have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

“We hope that this issue will be addressed by the Chief Minister as early as possible. It is very important to honour healthcare workers and their dependents during the Covid pandemic,” the medicos said.