Army clinic sends rebel Raju report to Supreme Court

The Army Hospital in Secunderabad has completed the medical tests on YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. It has already sent the report in a sealed cover to the Supreme Court of India. Along with this, the medical examination was videgraphed from start to finish. The video footage was also sent to the Apex Court.

The Army clinic conducted the tests under the supervision of the Telangana High Court Judicial Registrar D. Nagarjuna. He was present at the time of the tests and videographing of the tests. The Army doctors have also taken the services of a skin specialist from outside to find out if there were any psoriasis related injuries on the MP’s legs.

The Army doctors kept the whole procedure a top secret. The media was not allowed anywhere near the hospital. All sources of communication were cut off. Judicial Registrar Nagarjuna handed over the seale cover containing the Army clinic’s report to the High Court, which in turn immediately sent the same to the Supreme Court.

The Army doctors said that MP Raghurama’s medical condition was stable now and there was no harm to his health. The MP would be allowed to stay at the hospital till further orders from the Supreme Court.