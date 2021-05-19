Megastar donates for Tollywood Actors

Megastar Chiranjeevi always turns a helping hand when it comes to serve the needy. He took the responsibility last year during the pandemic and helped the industry workers through Corona Crisis Charity (CCC). With the industry closed currently, Chiranjeevi is said to have donated Rs 15 lakhs for the actors who are struggling financially. He handed over the cheques to several actors recently. Chiranjeevi also announced that CCC will bear the expenses and would vaccinate the industry workers in this crisis.

Chiranjeevi recently sent Rs 1 lakh for TNR’s family after he succumbed due to covid. Veteran actress Pawala Syamala is in financial need and Megastar sent Rs 1 lakh yesterday. Megastar is helping several actors and technicians currently who are in need. With the second wave of coronavirus, the shoots came to a halt and the theatres are shut. The shoots are expected to resume once the wave of coronavirus calms down.