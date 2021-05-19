NTR’s Humble appeal to his Fans

The entire nation is battling with coronavirus and the situations turned worse in the recent weeks. Several Tollywood celebrities were tested positive for coronavirus and Young Tiger NTR is the latest one to get contracted to coronavirus. The actor along with his family is currently in home isolation and is in recovery mode. NTR received messages from his fans, followers, actors and other celebrities to recover and return back soon. With the actor celebrating his birthday tomorrow, NTR took his official social media page to pen an emotional note requesting his fans to stay away from his birthday celebrations.

“Our country is at war with Covid 19. Our medical community and frontline workers are waging a selfless and tireless war. Many people have lost their loved ones and livelihoods. This is not a time for celebration. This is a time for showing our solidarity with those in need. Please take care of your family and loved ones. Support each other and extend a helping hand to those in need. When all this is over and the war on Covid 19 is won, we shall celebrate together. I am doing very good and I hope to test negative soon” posted NTR on his official page.

