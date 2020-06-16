Army officer killed on Indo-China border is Telangana bidda

In the first combat deaths in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh in 45 years since 1975, a Colonel-rank Army officer and two soldiers were killed on the disputed Indo-China border.

The Colonel-rank Army officer who was killed during a violent clash with Chinese troops at one of the standoff points in the Galwan Valley is the proud son of Telangana. Army officer Colonel Santosh Babu who lost his life in the attack belongs to Suryapet in Telangana. Santosh belongs to the 16th Battalion of Bihar. He has posted at the Indo-China border for more than two years. He was to be transferred to Hyderabad, but had to remain in Ladakh due to a corona imposed lockdown. He is survived by his wife, a daughter and a son. Santosh Babu is son of Upender and Manjula couple. Upender is a retired bank employee who resides in Hyderabad along with his wife. ” My son has laid down his life for the country. I am sad. He was my only son,” Manjula said.

Meanwhile, IT and MAUD minister expressed his condolences to Santosh Babu’s. “My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends of Colonel Santosh Babu of Suryapet district, Telangana & two more Indian soldiers who were martyred in the India-China border clashes today. Your valor & sacrifice will be remembered Santosh Babu Garu. Rest in peace. Jai Hind,” KTR tweeted.

Former chief minister and TDP president took to Twitter handle to express his condolences. “Heartbreaking to learn about the killing of Colonel Santosh Babu along with two soldiers during a faceoff at Galwan Valley in Ladakh. The brave martyr hailing from Suryapet of Telangana will be remembered for his supreme sacrifice. My condolences to the grieving families,” he tweeted.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh tweeted, “Saddened by the killing of Colonel Santosh Babu & two soldiers at LAC near Ladakh. India has lost a brave son from Suryapet in Telangana and will mourn with a heavy heart today. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the martyrs.”