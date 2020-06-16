RRR ( Raghu Rama Raju) challenges YSRCP MLAs to resign along with him

Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju, the rebel MP of YSRCP, giving sleepless nights to the leaders of his own party. Countering the demand of the leaders of his party that he should resign before speaking against their party leader, he challenged whether MLAs of YSRCP under his MP constituency are ready to resign along with him and face the elections. Details as below.

Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju ( social media has recently given him a short name of RRR), has been making strong negative comments on his own party YSRCP. His recent comments that YSRCP leaders begged him to join the party and MLAs in his MP constituency won only because of him didn’t go well with the leaders of the party. Ambati Rambabu, YSRCP leader, sarcastically responded to his comments and asked the cadres to ignore RRR’s comments. Another leader Perni Nani ridiculed the comments of RRR and said if he is really capable of winning and his own, why didn’t he contest as an independent. He also commented that RRR has detected three parties to win one election. He added that it is only because of Jagan’s popularity, RRR has won the election. Other YSRCP leaders demanded RRR to resign and win the election on his own capability.

RRR, who has been arguing that he has “taken care” of winning all MLA seats under his constituency, challenged whether the MLAs under his constituency are also ready to resign along with him and face the elections. We will have to wait and see how YSRCP top leadership responds to the challenge of their MP.