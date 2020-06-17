Telangana Guv, CM condole Army men’s death

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday paid homage to Colonel Bikkumalla Santosh Babu and two soldiers who were killed in a violent stand-off with the Chinese troops in Ladakh area.

Santosh Babu was a resident of Telangana’s Suryapet district.

“Let’s pay our homage to Col Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of 16 Bihar Regiment. The valiant officer made the ultimate sacrifice at the Galwan Valley. I pray for all the martyrs and their grieving families. May God bless their souls,” the Governor tweeted.

The Chief Minister, in a statement, said that Col Santosh sacrificed his life for the nation and his sacrifice cannot be valued in any terms. He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Col Santosh’s parents, his wife and children and other family members.

Rao announced that the state government would support the family by all means.

He instructed Minister Jagdeesh Reddy to ensure that the state government’s representative was present to receive the mortal remains of Col Santosh on arrival in his native state and till the completion of cremation.

Home Minister Mohammed Mohammed Ali also expressed grief over the death of Col Santosh Babu. The minister said in a statement that Santosh Babu rose to the rank of Colonel at a very young age and sacrificed his life for the country.

Industry Minister K.T. Rama Rao conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Santosh Babu and the two other martyred soldiers. He tweeted that their valour and sacrifice will be remembered.