Nirbhaya case against TDP ex Minister Ayyanna Pathrudu

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has long been targetting Opposition leaders with a variety of cases and arrests. Now it has begun applying its first of its kind Disha Act against the Opposition leaders. As there is no constitutionality to this Act, it is using the Nirbhaya Act. A case is now filed under this against TDP former Minister Chintakayala Ayyanna Pathrudu in Narsipatnam in Visakhapatnam district.

Interestingly, the case was filed based on a complaint filed by the local municipal commissioner T. Krishnaveni. She complained that the former Minister made unwarranted comments and misbehaved with her. Ayyanna was accused of having misbehaved against her while taking part in a protest meeting at the municipal office in the town.

Along with the Nirbhaya case, another case was booked against the senior TDP leader for violating the Coronavirus restrictions. Actually, Nirbhaya Act was relating to sexual related offences of serious nature. But here, Ayyanna was accused of misbehaviour while taking part in a protest meeting. There are reports Ayyanna may be arrested just like Atchannaidu soon. This is the first time the Nirbhaya Act is being used against a former Minister in the country. From the beginning, the ruling party has been applying SC, ST atrocities cases effectively against opposition leaders.