NTR’s new quarantine hobby

All those who share a close bonding with NTR are well aware of his cooking skills. The top actor got an unexpected break and is strictly at home from the past three months. He is spending ample time with his family making the best use of the break. Tarak turned a full-time cook for his family during this season. He has been cooking delicious dishes for the entire family right from his mom to his wife and his kids.

He even tried several new dishes during this coronavirus season. Like other actors, he is just waiting to start the shoot of his next film RRR. While Rajamouli is making all the arrangements, NTR and Ram Charan are eager to head to work at the earliest. A trial shoot of RRR will be conducted next week after which the final call would be taken on the shoot. RRR is made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crores and will release next year.