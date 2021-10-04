Aryan Khan, two others sent to NCB custody till Oct 7

A Mumbai court on Monday extended, till October 7, the NCB custody of Aryan Khan – son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan and producer Gauri, following his arrest after the rave party aboard a luxury cruise ship was busted.

Besides, the court also sent two co-accused Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant, who were arrested along with Aryan, to the custody of Narcotics Control Bureau till October 7.

After several hours of arguments between the NCB lawyers and the advocates of the three accused, the court rejected the latter’s plea for bail and sent the three to the agency’s custody for another 3 days.

The trio was produced before the court after their one-day remand granted on Sunday ended.