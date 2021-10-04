Is Mohan Babu moving away from the YSRCP?

Though he considers himself non-political, actor Mohan Babu is closely linked to politics. He had in the past worked for the TDP and the BJP. His last political foray was in the YSRCP. In the 2019 elections, he has campaigned for the YSRCP. In fact, he had even staged a dharna slamming Chandrababu Naidu over non-payment of fee reimbursement.

But if one looks at his recent comments in the “Open Heart With RK” in ABN Andhra Jyothi, it becomes clear that he is not happy with the way things are happening in the YSRCP. He indirectly indicated that he could not get the TTD trust board chairperson post. He said it was the prerogative of the chief minister. He gave the post to his close relative, he remarked. At the same time, his unhappiness with the fee reimbursement appears to continue.

However, Mohan Babu was careful when he stopped short of blaming YS Jagan Mohan for this. He said some officials were misleading the government. He said because of this misleading advice, the higher education is suffering. He said he has indicated his opposition He said that the government had taken a decision and that the decision was not to his liking.

While Mohan Babu was quite careful with his words and did not openly show any defiance of Jagan Mohan Reddy, he did indicate his dissatisfaction with the AP government. At the same time, he did not also reveal whether he would campaign for any other political party in the next elections.