Covid saves TRS in Assembly!

Covid-19 pandemic might have caused severe hardships to all since March 2020 due to lockdowns and economic crisis. It has not spared any individual, any state, any country or any government.

But for the TRS government in Telangana, Covid came as a blessing in disguise. TRS is coming under attack from all opposition parties in the ongoing session of Legislative Assembly for its failure to release funds, for failure to complete pending works of roads, buildings, infrastructure etc.

However, the TRS is countering opposition parties with Covid. For every criticism, the TRS is putting the blame on Covid saying that due to Covid it could not release funds to various welfare schemes and development programmes and due to Covid it could not complete pending works.

Strangely, for arrears of schemes and projects that are prevailing as long as since formation of Telangana in 2014, the TRS is blaming Covid conveniently ignoring the fact that outbreak of Covid was witnessed in March 2020 and not in 2014.

Opposition parties are strongly raising objections at TRS trying to escape from all its responsibilities and trying to cover up all its failures in the Covid.

They said lakhs of students in Telangana are awaiting arrears of fee reimbursement and scholarships since 2018 and question how Covid would be held responsible for arrears in 2018.