Why KCR relaunched attack on Modi and Shah?

TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar is a shrewd politician. His strategies and counter strategies on any political issues leaves not only opposition parties but even his own party leaders and cadre in a state of confusion.

KCR used to aggressively attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah earlier.

No one knows what happened after Lok Sabha polls in May 2019, KCR suddenly stopped criticising Modi and Amit Shah.

But KTR has been doing this job since then as he is leading from the front in attacking Modi and Shah.

This clearly shows that KCR himself roped in KTR to attack Modi and Shah as one cannot expect KTR to take this job without the permission of KCR.

However, on Monday (today) KCR changed the track yet again.

He attacked Modi and Shah not in a election rally but in the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

KCR alleged that Modi and Shah were discriminating against Telangana in tourism and heritage sectors by not promoting them at national level.

KCR also accused Modi and Shah of not giving Padma Awards to eminent persons from Telangana.

This sudden change in KCR’s stand triggered speculations that it was done keeping an eye on upcoming Huzurabad bypoll.

KCR wants to send a message that TRS and BJP are rivals and not ‘secret friends’ as being projected by the media and opposition Congress.