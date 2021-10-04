Is Lagadapati re-entering politics?

Even though Vijayawada MP Kesineni Nani has clarified that he is not going to call it a day anytime soon and that he would contest the 2024 elections, the rumour mill refuses to go quiet. There is a buzz that two-time MP and industrialist Lagadapati Rajagopla could make a comeback as an alternative to Kesineni Nani should the latter decides to call it day.

Though Rajagopal himself has not said anything about his comeback, the buzz is refusing to die. Rajagopal was at the forefront of the agitation to keep AP united. He opposed it tooth and nail and even attacked with pepper spray those MPs who attacked him inside parliament on the issue of Telangana. He had said that he would keep away from politics if Telangana was formed. In fact, he kept his word and did not contest in 2014 and 2019.

He was the news through his political surveys. However, his 2019 prediction went completely wrong. He had predicted a TDP victory, but the party was badly routed. Since then, one has not heard of Lagadapati. However, with Kesineni Nani’s tantrums, Lagadapati’s name has come to the fore once again. In the event of Nani withdrawing from the arena, the TDP might field him for Vijayawada MP seat, according to sources.

Even now Lagadapati has considerable hold on the voters in the Vijayawada MP constituency. There is a section of the party which strongly feels that he would make a good candidate. Interestingly, Lagadapati neither denied nor accepted the rumours.