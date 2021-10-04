Aryan Khan’s Drugs Case Updates

The arrest of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan in a drugs case created a sensation across the nation. Eight people are arrested from a cruise in the Mumbai coast and they are rushed to NCB office in Mumbai. After being drilled for 20 hours, Aryan Khan along with 2 others are taken for medical examination. The court ordered NCB Custody for today and Aryan will be questioned today. All the other five arrested will be produced in the court today. As per the initial investigation, raids are conducted by the NCB officials in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai. Actor Salman Khan rushed to the residence of Shah Rukh Khan last evening.

The NCB officials seized 13 gm of cocaine, 22 pills of MDMA, 21 gm of charas and 5 gm of mephedrone along with Rs 1.3 lakh cash from the arrested. Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are arrested for sale, purchase and consumption of drugs under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The trio underwent medical tests at JJ Hospitals last evening after which they were produced before a holiday court at 7 PM. Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant got free entry on the cruise liner which was packed and it was on its way to Goa.

The NCB officials got a tip two weeks ago and planned the operation perfectly on the Austrian cruise liner ‘Cordelia Cruises’. The investigation is going on to know if the organizers were aware of the drugs consumption. A drug supplier was taken into custody in relation to the case. Aryan Khan will apply for bail today. The WhatsApp chats of the arrested are tracked currently. More details awaited.