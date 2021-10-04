One more female lead in Prabhas’ Salaar

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is teaming up with KGF sensation Prashanth Neel for a high voltage action entertainer titled Salaar. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad while Prabhas is juggling between the sets of Salaar and Adipurush. The shoot of Salaar is expected to be completed before the end of this year and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. The film also has one more leading lady and the makers have been on the hunt for the same.

Khiladi fame Meenakshi Chaudhary is now roped in for the role. She is the Miss India Pageant holder in 2018 and she is turning busy in Telugu cinema slowly. Prashanth Neel finalized Meenakshi Chaudhary for the role and she is expected to join the sets from the next schedule. With KGF: Chapter 2 pushed to summer 2022, Salaar may have its release during the end of 2022 or it may release during early 2023. Hombale Films are the producers of Salaar.