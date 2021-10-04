Exclusive: All about Chaitanya and Samantha’s Alimony

The breakup news of star couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha created tremors across the nation. Several celebrities responded to it and Chaitanya, Samantha wanted to lead a matured life. Debates are going on about the alimony after their separation. Several top media houses reported that Samantha refused to take alimony of Rs 200 crores. Telugu360 has learned exclusively that top producer Suresh Babu signed mutual agreements even before their wedding. Suresh Babu and Nagarjuna had a detailed discussion about the process of alimony and if the couple will head for a divorce. There was a clear agreement made that there should be no discussion about alimony in the future if the couple decides to part ways.

Top lawyer and filmmaker Niranjan Reddy completed all the legalities and Chaitanya, Samantha signed it mutually before they tied the knot. Both Chaitanya and Samantha are earning well and they never depended on their parents. Samantha is also an individual woman and is never dependent on the earnings of Chaitanya. She is now on the top of the game and is busy with projects, endorsements and web projects. Both the actors are now focused on their careers.

Chaitanya who is riding high on the success of Love Story is back to the sets of Thank You. He will head for a vacation once he is done with the shoot. Samantha decided to stay away from work and she will take up new projects only next year.