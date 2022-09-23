Ashok Selvan’s Aakasham beautiful teaser

Advertisement

Ashok Selvan is now working on the Tamil-Telugu bilingual ‘Aakasham / Nitham Oru Vaanam,’ directed by Ra Karthik. Ashok Selvan, who has been good taste in story selection, is back with another winning role in the upcoming film, as he is set to portray a triple character.

Ashok Selvan, who plays Veera, Prabha, and Arjun, has recently released the first look at his three characters. Everyone was impressed by the female lead character posters as well.

The makers released a beautiful and visually stunning teaser today to delight and amaze the audience. The teaser starts with Ritu Varma’s beautiful dialogue about memories and continues through the journey of the main characters and their love. The twist in the tale, as always, turns the tables, and the makers brilliantly cut the teaser, which peaked the attention of the audience.

Ashok Selvan’s three characters are distinct, and the excellent actor is ready to demonstrate his versatility. The female roles are played by Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali, and Shivathmika Rajasekar.

It’s going to be another poignant romantic drama from Ashok Selvan, and the teaser has generated some interest. The film shoot is moving quickly, and the makers are also working on post-production.

Gopi Sundar is scoring the music for the film, while the cinematography and editing are handled by Vidhu Ayyanna and Anthony respectively. The film is gearing up to release in theatres soon, and more updates regarding the film will be released soon. Aakasham is produced by Viacom 18 Studios in association with Rise East Entertainment.