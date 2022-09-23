Samantha’s Much Awaited Shaakuntalam releasing Pan India wide on Nov 4

Advertisement

The Supremely Talented filmmaker Gunasekhar’s ambitious pan-India mythological magnum opus, Shaakuntalam is at the post-production stage currently. Starring Samantha in the titular role, the film has Malayalam actor Dev Mohan in Dushyant character.

Meanwhile, the latest update is that the makers locked the perfect release date. Today makers announced the much awaited release date with stunning poster. The massively mounted film will be releasing worldwide on November 4, 2022.

Shaakuntalam based on internationally acclaimed Kalidasa’s Sanskrit play ‘Abhijnana Shakuntalam’ is all set to release in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is carrying good hype among the audience with the first look posters and soon the makers will start grand promotions.

While Dil Raju is presenting, Gunasekhar’s daughter Neelima Guna is turning producer with this ambitious poetic romance drama. This prestigious project has its music composed by Mani Sharma. The ensemble star cast includes Mohan Babu, Prakash Raj, Madhu Bala, Gautami and many other notable actors.