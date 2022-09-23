Bellamkonda Sreenivas lines up four new Projects

Young actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has done nine films in his career but he is yet to taste the right commercial success. The actor spent ample time, beefed up for the remake of Chatrapathi and the film is heading for a record release in Hindi soon. Pen Studios produced this prestigious project and VV Vinayak directed this mass entertainer. Bellamkonda Sreenivas has signed a three film deal with Pen Studios, one of the most happening production houses of the country. The details about the other two projects will be announced after the release of Chatrapathi remake.

Bellamkonda Sreenivas has also signed two Telugu films and the discussions are currently going on. Bheemla Nayak fame Saagar Chandra narrated a script for the actor and the youngster loved the script. The project will be announced very soon. Bellamkonda Sreenivas will also announce the details of the other Telugu film soon. For now, the actor has four new projects lined up. He will get back to shoot after the release of Chatrapathi remake which is in the final stages of post-production.