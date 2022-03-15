Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam to release on April 22

Along with a poster, makers of Vishwak Sen-starrer Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam have announced that the film will be released in theaters on April 22.

The crux of the movie is: Though the search for bride by Arjun Kumar Allam, the lead character played by Vishwak Sen in Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam (AVAK) finally reaches its conclusion with Pasupuleti Madhavi (Rukshar Dhillon), things before the wedding are not that easy.

Beautifully shot in a Telugu household backdrop, the film produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara on SVCC Digital banner, will be presented by BVSN Prasad. It has story, screenplay and dialogues by Ravi Kiran Kola of Raju Vaaru Rani Vaaru fame and the film is directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta.

Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam has music by Jay Krish. Pravalya Duddupudi is the production deisgner, while director of photography is Pavi K Pavan and editor is Viplav Nyshadam.