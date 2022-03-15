Will RRR Team get the boost in Andhra Pradesh?

In a sudden surprise, SS Rajamouli and DVV Danayya sought the appointment of AP Chief Minister YS Jagan and met him in his Tadepally residence last evening. The discussion was majorly about flexible ticket pricing and extra shows in AP for RRR. Considering the film’s budget and craze, there would be no price cap for tickets generally. But the government of AP imposed strict rules and announced that there would be no special shows and the ticket prices should be sold as per the issued GO. Rajamouli revealed that they received a warm welcome and YS Jagan said that he would consider their requests for RRR.

Soon, AP Cinematography Minister Perni Nani met the press and announced that there would be no special consideration for RRR. When the entire nation is waiting for RRR and is open for flexible ticket pricing, the team of RRR is facing challenges from the government of AP. Rajamouli and his team wanted to attempt and met YS Jagan. We have to wait to see if YS Jagan supports the country’s biggest motion picture or if the government continues to stand strict on its plans. RRR is heading for the biggest ever release on March 25th.