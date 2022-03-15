Srikanth’s crucial role in Ram Charan’s Next

Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is working with top director Shankar for a pan-Indian project. Kiara Advani is the leading lady and Jayaram, Srikanth, Sunil, Anjali will be seen in other important roles. Veteran actor Srikanth has a crucial role assigned in the film and it is loaded with enough twists. The role reminds us of the role of Kattappa in Baahubali franchise. Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role as a father and son. Srikanth plays Charan’s friend during the flashback episodes. The duo floats a political party and Srikanth backstabs Charan to turn the Chief Minister of the state.

The link between Srikanth and the lead antagonist SJ Suriyah stands as the surprise of the film. Srikanth played the lead antagonist in Balakrishna’s Akhanda and he now picked one more challenging role in Charan’s film. In the other role, Ram Charan essays the role of an Election Commissioner. Thaman is the music director and Dil Raju is the producer. This film is aimed for Sankranthi 2023 release.