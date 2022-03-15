Will TDP respond positively for Pawan’s proposal ?

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan made interesting comments during his recent speech on party formation day. His comments led to widespread debate among political circles as well as among the people. Details as follows.

Pawan’s proposal:

After firing guns at the ruling party, Pawan commented that he won’t let the anti vote of YSRCP split in 2024. Even though there are so many parties like CPI, CPM, Congress and TDP in AP, the major share of anti YSRCP vote is currently with TDP. Even Pawan admitted the same in his speech as he revealed that he got only 7% votes in 2019 and it grew to 27% now. So it’s obvious that Pawan is referring TDP when he told that the anti YSRCP parties should unite. It is interesting to note that Pawan also mentioned that these anti YSRCP parties should sacrifice their personal gains for the sake of the future of AP. Most of the analysts are reading between the lines of this statement and saying that Pawan is indirectly asking CBN to sacrifice CM post for Pawan and asking TDP to join hands with JSP to crush YSRCP.

Response to Pawan’s statement:

YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu tweeted immediately after Pawan speech and said that Janasena cadre to get ready to serve for CBN yet again . Political analyst and communist Telakapalli Ravi noted that CBN may not be willing to make Pawan the chief minister of the state. He questioned why Pawan needs to depend on BJP for the road map. He also questioned whether BJP will agree to join TDP into their alliance. BJP leader CM Ramesh also responded on Pawan’s speech. He told that, at this moment there’s no such proposal of TDP joining hands with BJP-JSP alliance. YSR CP leader Perni Nani observed that Pawan is trying to bridge the gap between CBN and BJP.

Will TDP agree for this proposal? Will BJP accept?

As per Janasena fans, Pawan’s latest move is intended to garner the support of CBN to make Pawan as CM. Some of them even going one step ahead and interpreting that by 2024, CBN will be moving to the central politics while Pawan and Lokesh play active role in state politics. There are also rumours in political circles that BJP high command is planning to announce Pawan as CM candidate officially soon and once that is done even if CBN wants to join this alliance, he needs to accept the decision that Pawan is CM candidate of this alliance.

TDP fans and cadres are not totally in favour of this proposal though they desperately want Jagan government not to be in power in 2024. However they also know that without Pawan support, TDP prospects are still bleak in 2024. Moreover, BJP bigwigs like Amit Shah also reportedly not in favour of joining hands with TDP again. Given this situation, we need to wait and see how political equations will turn in the coming days.