Pawan to follow BJP’s roadmap, not his own!

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan had said that he is waiting for the BJP to give him the roadmap to defeat the YSR Congress in AP politics.

Pawan Kalyan addressed the party’s 9th formation day on Monday, where he targeted the YSR Congress, while thanking the TDP, TRS and the Communists.

The speech at the formation day was no different from other meetings, he had been addressing on every occasion.

He hits hard at the YSR Congress leaders, heckles them and abuses them, warning them. In no time he says he would not personally criticise any leader.

He spelt his political agenda for the 2024 elections promising to wrest power in the state by giving a crushing defeat to the YSR Congress.

Terming the YSR Congress leaders as goons, Pawan Kalyan said that his Jana Sainiks would checkmate the goons.

Pawan Kalyan had finally made the political agenda clear as he had claimed the other day.

The new political agenda that he had promised was nothing new, except his wait for the BJP to give him the roadmap.

One wonders whether following the roadmap given by another party is what a new political agenda that Pawan Kalyan is promising his followers!

The other agenda was to keep criticising the YSR Congress.